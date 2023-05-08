Two records set in National Shooting Championship

KARACHI: Two new national records were made on the fifth day of the 30th National Shooting Championship at Jhelum on Sunday.

The first record was made by Army’s Fatima Azhar when she scored 621.6/654 points in the individual category of Air Rifle event. The second record was created by Navy’s team with the score of 1719/1800 points in the 3x20 Rifle event.

Meanwhile, Navy’s Aaqib Latif and Zeeshan Shakir claimed gold and silver medals, respectively, in the individual category of 3x Position Rifle event while Army’s M Uzman won bronze medal.

In the team category of the event, Navy won gold medal and Army claimed silver medal while bronze medal went to Pakistan Air Force. In the individual category of Air Rifle for women, Army’s Fatima Azhar and Khanza Shahzad grabbed gold and bronze medals, respectively, while Navy’s Mehak Fatima took silver medal.

In the team category of the event, Army won gold medal and silver medal was taken by Navy while bronze medal went to Higher Education Commission. At the end of the fifth day, Army continued to lead the medals table with 13 gold, 10 silver, and six bronze.

Navy with seven gold, 10 silver, and three bronze medals were second while PAF with eight bronze medals were third. HEC with two bronze medals and Sindh with one bronze medal grabbed fourth and fifth positions, respectively, while PRA and Wapda have not won any medal yet.