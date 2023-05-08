SSUET organises torch relay ceremony

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology organised the Torch Relay Ceremony for the 34th edition of the National Games on Sunday.
The Chief Guest of the event was Administrator Karachi Dr Saif ur Rehman and the Director Sports, HEC, Javed Ali Memon, Secretary of POA, Khalid Mahmood, Secretary of Sindh Olympic Association and others.
Addressing the event, Dr Rehman said that the torch relay brings people together, providing opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and diversity while promoting unity and harmony.
