13 Pak players in four international events

KARACHI: As many as 13 players are participating in four international squash events next month.

Zeeshan Zeb, Abdul Qadir, and Asif Mehmood are featuring in the $3000 City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder Golden Open in Australia from June 2-4. In the first round, seventh seed Zeeshan is facing USA’s David Turner, Abdul Qadir is drawn against fourth seed Mike Corren from Australia, and fifth seed Asif is up against India’s Pardeep Malik.

Asim Khan is third seed in the $10,000 Carey Olson Tortola Classic that is scheduled in British Virgin Island from June 13-17. Eight players are participating in the $10,000 HSC International Open that is to be held in the USA from June 21-25.