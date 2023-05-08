13 Pak players in four international events

KARACHI: As many as 13 players are participating in four international squash events next month.
Zeeshan Zeb, Abdul Qadir, and Asif Mehmood are featuring in the $3000 City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder Golden Open in Australia from June 2-4. In the first round, seventh seed Zeeshan is facing USA’s David Turner, Abdul Qadir is drawn against fourth seed Mike Corren from Australia, and fifth seed Asif is up against India’s Pardeep Malik.
Asim Khan is third seed in the $10,000 Carey Olson Tortola Classic that is scheduled in British Virgin Island from June 13-17. Eight players are participating in the $10,000 HSC International Open that is to be held in the USA from June 21-25.
MADRID: World number two Aryna Sabalenka played a superb attacking game to beat Iga Swiatek in the Madrid Open final...
KARACHI: Opener Will Young and Tom Latham cracked solid half centuries as New Zealand were bowled out for 299 in the...
LAHORE: WAPDA, who always finish overall second after the invincible Army, will field a heavy contingent of 850 in the...
KARACHI: Two new national records were made on the fifth day of the 30th National Shooting Championship at Jhelum on...
LAHORE: It was the biggest day for Pakistan's solid wrestler and the last year’s Commonwealth Games silver medallist...
ISLAMABAD: The officials of the Pakistan Football Federation’s Normalization Committee are expected to be grilled...