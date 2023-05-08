SHC dismisses appeal of two convicts in triple murder case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed the appeal of two convicts, including a woman, against their life imprisonment sentence in a triple murder case.

Tazien, alias Jasmine, and Rehan Khan Niazi were sentenced to life imprisonment for committing murder of three persons, including a lawyer, in the Defence area on September 5, 2011. According to the prosecution, Tazien with the connivance of Niazi killed Faheemul Karim, his friend Wajid Mughal and a woman employee of Mughal, Quartul Ain, in the Defence area as Mughal had fired Tazien from the job and employeed Quratul Ain instead of her.

A counsel for Niazi submitted that his client was falsely implicated in the case because he had refused to pay bribe to police. Meanwhile, Tazien’s counsel prayed that the time which she had spent in jail till now be considered her punishment.

A single bench of the high court headed by Justice Omar Sial after hearing the arguments of the counsel and perusal of the evidence observed that there was no eyewitness in the case, but the evidence against the appellants were extrajudicial confessions and series of recoveries made upon their lead.

The high court observed that the recoveries of pistol, ATM card of the deceased Karim and other belongings from the house of the appellant without any doubt led to the inescapable conclusion of both the appellants being involved in the crime.

The SHC observed that the appellants’ counsel had pointed out minor lapses and contradictions in the memo of seizures but were not able to create a dent in the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses. The bench observed that apart from denying all the allegations, the appellants could not offer any explanation with regard to the recoveries from the house of Tazien.

The high court observed that the evidence recorded at the trial court reflected that the mastermind of the crime was Tazien herself and Niazi appeared to have aided and abetted her throughout the process until the two were arrested when they sold a mobile phone stolen from the deceased at a market in Saddar. The bench observed that it did not find any ground to reduce the sentence of Niazi and Tazien as the prosecution had proved its case against them beyond any reasonable doubt. The court dismissed the appeals and upheld their life imprisonment sentence.