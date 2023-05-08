Children’s book launched to bridge gender gap

Pakistan ranked 153rd out of 156 countries in the Global Gender Gap Report 2021, ranking seventh among the eight South Asian countries, with Afghanistan being the lowest.

To address the issue, a book titled ‘This is Our Normal, Welcome to My Family’ for children up to the age of eight was launched on Saturday under collaboration of the Urban Collaborative and Friedrich Naumann Foundation.

The book aims to contribute to creating a discourse centered on ‘Gender Sensitive Messaging’ that targets young minds – schoolchildren. The idea of the book is to bring a different perspective.

The book’s writer and its project coordinator, Amna Ashraf, told the launch ceremony that the book had two stories. The first story is about a mother who manages all the finances of the household. When her children are driven by her in her car and the car breaks down, she is the one who changes the tyre. “Perhaps the idea was to bring a different narrative,” she said, adding that it was a very common narrative around the world.

For Pakistan, she said, there was a different perception that they had tried to challenge. Mother changing the car tyre, she said, is not something very common in local stories. While the mother changes the tyre, she said, the children talk among themselves in a very normal behaviour. The mother is managing the finances and the father is helping her out.

The second story is regarding an Eid event where the father is cooking Eid delicacy ‘Sheer Khorma’. The daughter also tries to cook but she ends up burning some of it. “The idea was to talk to people and resonate with people from all different social arenas,” she said, adding that they spoke to the elite as well as less-elite schools before writing down the two stories.

The illustrator of the book, Alina Nagi, said the process involved a lot of research. She explained that her role as an illustrator was to make the children see themselves in the book. She said they spoke to mothers who showed their children as multifaceted children. “Today’s children are very different. They have mobile phones, they’ve Tiktok, they’re on Instagram and they are much more tech savvy than we could ever be at their age,” she stressed, adding that they wanted to encompass all that through their illustration in the book.

The project lead of the publication, Farhan Anwar, said they had resorted to extensive background research before writing the book. He said they had interacted with children as part of their research in schools.

He said school curriculums promoted a certain type of gender prototyping. Household work, he said, is restricted to female characters in the curriculum books.

He asked why female characters are not used in businesses and police affairs. “Why they are always depicted in household roles, not to say that household roles are not important, but then there are other roles they can be part of,” he said.