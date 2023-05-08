Call for protecting educated people for country’s progress

To express solidarity with the relatives of the teachers who were killed in the terrorist incident in Parachinar, a protest was organised by the civil society at the Karachi Press Club on Saturday.

People from all walks of life participated in the protest, and the organisers urged the security agencies to fulfil their responsibility by arresting the terrorists responsible for the barbaric act and put them behind bars.

They said that if doctors, engineers and professors belonging to a specific school of thought keep getting killed such frequently in the country, it will not only damage that sect but the entire country as well.

Speeches were made by Khalid Rao of the Civil Progressive Alliance Pakistan, Noreen of the Women Democratic Front, Professor Owais, Hasan Sagheer, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and a student named Haroon Saleem.

At the end of the protest, Walid Mahmood Sheikh, a member of Team Khurram Zaki, said that the security agencies need to ensure the protection of the educated class in Pakistan so that the country can progress.