Urban population of Sindh being understated, says Khalid Maqbool

Hyderabad: If the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) cannot protect the rights of the people it is representing, there is no justification for the party to stay in Parliament.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui made this remark on Sunday as he presided over a conference titled ‘Citizens’ Case of Sindh’ organised by the MQM-P’s Hyderabad chapter at a private venue in the Latifabad area.

Dr Siddiqui said the census was not a matter of rural and urban Sindh but a matter of language and identity. MQM-P leaders Syed Mustafa Kamal, Dr Farooq Sattar, Anis Ahmed Kaimkhani, Abdul Waseem and others attended the conference to which representatives of the business and lawyers communities, and elders of the city had also been invited.

The MQM-P convener said that when the ancestors of the Urdu-speaking people migrated to Karachi, the city was not part of Sindh as it was the federal capital. He added that when the one unit was abolished, the elders of Karachi were called and asked if they wanted to stay in Sindh, to which they responded that they had adopted the homeland of Sindh by choice and the province needed them.

“Have you ever heard rural Punjab and urban Punjab?” Dr Siddiqui asked as he wondered why only in Sindh the dual system existed. He maintained that it was the language and ethnicity that was the reason behind the existing quota system in Sindh.

He insinuated that the Urdu speaking population was being understated in the census stating that in the Latifabad area of Hyderabad, 200 people were being counted per block but in the Qasimabad area, 2,000 people were being counted in one block. Dr Siddiqui termed the census a language issue.

He said the MQM-P had given recognition to the people it represented and would continue to do so. The MQM-P leaders did not seek personal benefits and they wanted collective welfare, he remarked.

He went on to say that a state that was not capable of counting its people honestly had not justification for its existence. “Is the census an administrative matter or a political matter?” he asked. He said the census became a political matter when efforts were made to ensure a certain proportion between people living in the urban and rural Sindh.

The 18th amendment was made to bring down the powers to the lower level, he said and asked if the fruits of democracy had reach the common Pakistanis. The MQM-P chief said the spirit of the 18th amendment was not to concentrate the powers into provinces but to empower the common Pakistanis.

Pakistan was an unfortunate country in the world where the feudal system existed, Dr Siddiqui said, adding that the revenue collected from Karachi was not helping the common poor Sindhis develop but it was being used to build real estate in Dubai.

He warned that if the population was not counted correctly, the MQM-P’s strategy would take a new turn. He said the next eight to 10 days were important. Kamal remarked that the MQM-P was doing its job well by uncovering the conspiracies against the citizens of Sindh. By pointing out injustices in a timely manner, the party had ensured that it was not blamed in the future, he added.