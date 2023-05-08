Exam controllers yet to be appointed in Sindh’s education boards

This year in Sindh, the matriculation and intermediate annual examinations will again be held without permanent controllers of examinations, secretaries and audit officers.

There are eight educational boards at matric and inter levels across the province under which one million students will take their matric and inter exams, while 400,000 students will take their matric exams from Karachi alone.

However, at these eight boards of the province, there has not been a single permanent controller of examinations, secretary or audit officer over the past six years, while five of the boards lack even a permanent chairman.

At the Sukkur board, grade-19 officer Rafiq Ahmad Pulh is the acting chairman, who has recently been given the additional charge of the Hyderabad board chairman. Sindh Board of Technical Education Chairman Dr Masroor Sheikh has been on his post for eight years despite being retired and completing his term.

Nawabshah board chairman Dr Farooq Hasan has been the acting chairman for the past three years, and he is basically the vice chancellor of a government university. The term of the 65-year-old Mirpurkhas board chairman Prof Barkat Hydari completed two years ago, but he is still holding the post.

When the controlling authority of education boards was with the Sindh governor, the chairmen, controllers and secretaries were appointed in the boards on a permanent basis. Devolution of authority has done away with merit.

Interestingly, when the search committee interviewed candidates for secretaries and controllers, they could find only three qualified candidates — Zarina Rashid, Ashfaq Shah and Dr Naveed Ahmed Gujar — but the controlling authority did not recruit them.

Similarly, the search committee selected qualified candidates on merit for the post of chairman at five education boards, and recommended the appointment of the five top candidates: Noman Ahsan, Fazlit Mehdi, Qazi Arif Ali, Rafia Bano and Col (retd) Alamdar.

But the controlling authority set a condition to get their names cleared by the intelligence agencies. Despite the security agencies clearing their names, the controlling authority intentionally delayed issuing the notification of the appointment of the top three selected candidates.

It did this in the hopes that the aggrieved parties would file a petition in court, forcing the controlling authority to annul the entire merit-based search committee selection process. Despite the fact that he was not a contender for the position of chairman, the person who filed a writ against this process has nothing to do with the entire proceeding.

The process of appointing chairmen at various boards in the province has once again failed due to a lack of interest on the part of the controlling authority, rendering this entire endeavour worthless.

In addition to appointing ad hoc and temporary board members, the officials concerned disregard merit in favour of the whims and fancies of their political masters. By appointing retired officials and maintaining a culture of ad hocism, the government is in violation of the Supreme Court’s decisions.

Munawar Abbas, the central president of the Sindh Professors & Lecturers Association, said that the provincial universities & boards department should be abolished because it has completely failed to appoint permanent controllers of examinations, secretaries, audit officers and chairmen at the educational boards.

Due to the fact that corruption is on the rise at the boards, and education is being destroyed, it is better to abolish the universities & boards department and reassign the education boards to the college education department and the universities to the Sindh Higher Education Commission so that some improvements can be made.