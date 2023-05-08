This is to bring the attention of the authorities concerned in Karachi to the poor condition of roads in Sector 17A, Scheme 33, Gulzar-e-Hijri. A few days ago, the city witnessed a spell of moderate rain. However, the rain showers were enough to make the neighbourhood’s roads turn into a mesh of potholes. Broken roads have a huge impact on people’s physical health, especially on those who use the road for their daily commute.

I have already filed a complaint with the area’s local representative, but no one has paid attention to it. The higher authorities are requested to take the situation in their hands and start repair work urgently.

Muhammad Saad Khan

Karachi