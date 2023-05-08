Unsafe Karachi

Mobile phone snatching is on the rise in Karachi. Thousands of such cases surface every month – only a fraction of them are reported at the relevant police stations. Despite a shockingly high rate of crime in the city, the law-enforcement agencies have not taken any steps to tackle the situation. I am also a victim of this crime. My mobile phone was snatched at gunpoint by two unidentified men near Shah Faisal. I handed over my mobile without any resistance because I was helpless.

What should we do individually to protect ourselves? The police authorities have never tried to solve such issues. Should we all start carrying arms ourselves, or allow these snatchers to rob us at will? The government must take some concrete steps to root out this crime.

Umair Khan

Karachi