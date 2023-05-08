Minority rights

Whenever foreign surveys highlight the situation of minority communities in Pakistan, the country is quick to reject all such claims. It also says that violations in the country are not as severe as what is happening in other countries. This strategy strengthens extremist groups at home to continue the persecution of minorities as they known that their government will defend them on international forums by denying such incidents. Instead of comparing the intensity of crimes against minorities by other countries, we must admit the ground realities. Why are we not making efforts to put our house in order?
If our successive governments have had taken action against forced conversions and against those who falsely accuse people from the minority communities of blasphemy, mob lynching may have been eliminated from the country, and the world would not have declared us the violators of minorities’ rights.
Gulsher Panhwer
Johi
