Disappointed

I have been a Bank of Punjab (BoP) customer since 2016. It is disappointing to acknowledge that the bank’s performance has gone down lately. On March 30, 2023 I withdrew Rs40,000 from a local bank in the EME sector. And while my account was debited, I did not receive any cash through the ATM. When I called the bank’s helpline, the representative refused to acknowledge me as the bank’s customer and told me that my data was not saved. Days later and after visiting the relevant bank branch, I was told that the problem arose when the bank tried to merge some branchless banking customers.

One month after the extremely distressing incident, I applied for the reversal of my annual credit card charges and was again told that the system was not identifying me as its customer. If things continue like this, many BoP customers will get their accounts opened at private banks. The president of the BoP must pay attention to this important matter.

Dr Ali Nasim Chattha

Lahore