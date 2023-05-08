Neglected and ignored

This is to draw the attention of authorities to the plight of transgender people in Pakistan. It is unfortunate that despite being an integral part of our society, transgender people often face discrimination and exclusion from the mainstream. It is our responsibility to ensure that all people, regardless of their gender identity, are treated with dignity and respect. It is also crucial that the government takes steps to ensure the inclusion of transgender persons into the mainstream, including education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. The transgender community must be given a voice to express their opinions and concerns, and their rights must be safeguarded. We need to work together to create a more inclusive society where everyone can live with dignity and respect without fear of persecution. It is high time we pledged to break the cycle of discrimination and intolerance towards the transgender community in Pakistan.

Abiha Patoli

Badin