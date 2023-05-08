Khader’s death

Israel and Palestine have reportedly agreed to a ceasefire after the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in an Israeli jail last week had led to an increase in violence. However, as history has shown time and again, this ceasefire too will probably be short-lived – given Israel’s proclivity for violence and sheer cruelty. The hunger-striker was 45-year-old Khader Adnan, who had become famous for his choosing resistance via hunger strikes. Adnan died in an Israeli jail after going on hunger strike immediately after he was detained on charges of supporting a terrorist group. Palestinians say Adnan was not given adequate care while Israeli authorities insist he refused medical attention. Following Adnan’s death, Israelis fired 104 missiles and targeted the Gaza Strip, stating that they hit all their targets. Palestinians have been targeted gain and again in what is essentially their own homeland and have been pushed into places from which they cannot escape. This is just another chapter in this sad history which has been ignored by the world for far too long. There are some 4,900 Palestinians in Israeli prisons. Adnan was one of them (all of them are rightly seen as political prisoners by Palestine). How the Palestinians see Khader Adnan and the Palestinian cause was reflected by Adnan’s wife who said she wished for her husband’s death to be celebrated as Palestinian victory rather than mourned. These words in many ways reflect the extent of anger and grief that lies within the Palestinian community, which has over the years received too little help.

As Israel continues its oppression of the Palestinians, we should never forget what all this is about. Israel is pretty much waging a war of expansion over Palestinian lands to ensure that it occupies further territory it has no claim to and it does this by beating down the Palestinian people to such an extent that they dare never demand a right to their own lands again. Despite all the violence unleashed by Israel, it is the Palestinians who are blamed – for merely defending themselves from an occupying force. The life of a single Israeli always garners many times the attention of hundreds of dead Palestinians. The entire Middle East and the Muslim countries within it at the very least, need to unite and form a strategy. The Palestinians have seen far too much tragedy already. They need help and the world needs to wake up to their plight if there is ever to be peace in the Middle East.