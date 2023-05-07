Punjab govt to get free flour scheme audited

LAHORE: The Punjab government said on Saturday that in the wake of baseless allegations by some Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leaders against the Free Atta Scheme, the entire data was being put to an independent audit “in the interest of transparency and financial prudence”.
The government decided to go for an immediate audit through the Auditor General for the Pakistan office and simultaneously through a private audit firm of established international repute.
Further, the government also sent a request to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman to check the programme to verify if anything wrong was committed by any nefarious elements.
