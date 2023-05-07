Arms smuggling bid foiled

LANDIKOTAL: The Customs officials at Torkham border point foiled a bid to smuggle a huge cache of foreign made weapons to Pakistan and arrested the driver, officials said on Saturday.

Deputy Collector Customs, Appraisement, Hammad Ahmad told reporters that acting on a tip-off, they stopped a truck bearing registration number (C-8782) at Torkham Zero point and recovered the arms.

He said that the truck was transporting coal from Afghanistan to Pakistan.

Hammad Ahmad said they recovered 12-bore 88 Turkish and Russian made rifles and 600 bullet rounds. Customs authority took the truck into their custody.