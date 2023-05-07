Sherpao seeks lifting of ban on wheat movement

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday asked the federal and the Punjab governments to help lift the ban on the movement of wheat.

A press release said that he was talking to a delegation of women party workers at Watan Kor, QWP headquarters in Peshawar.

Aftab Sherpao said the flour prices had soared in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the ban on the supply of the commodity from Punjab. “This ban has caused resentment among the residents of KP,” he said, asking the government to help lift the restrictions to facilitate the people.

Rejecting the ban, he questioned whether KP was not part of the country. The QWP leader demanded an end to the illegal and unconstitutional ban on the wheat movement in the province.

He feared that the prices of flour would go up further if the government did not intervene and took steps to bring down the rates.

Expressing concern over the poor law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he asked the government to take corrective steps to bring the situation under control.

He feared that law and order could further deteriorate if measures were not put in place to rectify the situation.

The QWP leader said that the people felt insecure due to the poor security situation.

Aftab Sherpao also asked the government to take steps to fulfil the natural gas requirement of the consumers in KP particularly in the provincial capital.

Turning to the issue of inflation, he said that price-hike had made life miserable for the people, who were exposed to a host of problems.

He said that the have-nots were unable to feed their children in the face of skyrocketing inflation.