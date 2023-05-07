Police arrest owner of dog for biting, injuring boy

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested the owner of a dog biting and injuring a ninth class student in Ganjamandi area, informed police spokesman on Saturday.

Muazzam was walking the dog without a chain, the accused had left the dog open, which bit his son and injured him, Ganjamandi police registered a case on the request of the victim’s father and arrested the dog’s owner Khurram. SP Rawal Town said that the case will be investigated on merit and the arrested accused will be challaned by the court with concrete evidence and will be punished.

Meanwhile, police arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in cheque dishonour case. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.