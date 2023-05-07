Park rangers deployed at walking trails to keep check on inflammable material

Islamabad : The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has deployed Park Rangers at entry points of the walking trails to ensure no inflammable material is carried by visitors that can cause fire incident in the national park.

The step has been taken in line with the ban recently imposed on some activities keeping in view threats of fire incidents in the summer season. The prohibited activities include carrying inflammable objects like lighters, charcoal, matchsticks. The other restricted things are petrol, and kerosene oil as well as bonfires and smoking.

The court of magistrates will take legal action against anyone who violates this ban using the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898. A meeting regarding the prevention of fire incidents at Margalla hills was recently held in which it was decided that the IWMB would take measures to prevent fire incidents in the Saidpur Range. Now the elements involved in fire incidents will be sent to jail instead of facing only nominal fine. The flora and fauna and wild life species are under constant threat due to fire incidents that usually occur in the summer season mostly due to careless attitude of the visitors or illegal acts on the part of the local villagers. According to the IWMB, the MHNP is third largest national park in the world and a home to rich biodiversity, comprising 38 species of mammals, 350 different breeds of birds, 32 kinds of reptiles, 9 species of amphibians, and 650 types of plants.

The IWMB in its statement has said, "In the wake of the ongoing fire season in the Margalla Hills National Park, checking at entry points at Trail III and Trail IV has been strengthened by the field staff to ensure no inflammable items are carried into the national park. It is humbly requested to please cooperate with the Park Rangers and also avoid to bring inflammable items with you."