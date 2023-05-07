Free transportation of wheat, flour demanded

Islamabad : Pakistan Flour Mills Association Punjab Branch Chairman Asim Raza Ahmed has demanded of the government to allow free transportation of wheat and flour throughout Pakistan, which is the legitimate constitutional and legal right of flour mills, says a press release.

By importing wheat from abroad, we can provide cheap flour to the people. There is no smuggling of flour to Afghanistan, it is very wrong and illegal to call the transportation of flour from one city of Punjab to another city as smuggling. Chairman of Pakistan Flour Mills Association Punjab Branch Asim Raza Ahmad expressed these views along with Vice Chairman Syed Raza Ahmad Shah, Tariq Sethi. While holding a press conference with other leaders including Khawaja Imran and Tariq Sadiq, they further said that the flour mills industry pays billions of rupees in annual taxes to the government.

However, today this industry is suffering from problems, in the light of the instructions of the Prime Minister, they are trying to provide subsidised flour to the people. Government wheat and flour are in accordance with health norms but our people are addicted to eating white flour. The government has banned the free movement of flour, flour and wheat from one district to another due to which the problems are arising, this is the reason that wheat is getting Rs4,000 per maund in South Punjab while in Rawalpindi it is getting Rs6,000 per maund.

A person living in Rawalpindi buys 2,300 per bag while the same bag is available for Rs3,500 in KP and GB. What he is suffering from is that flour is not available in Peshawar even at Rs180 per kg And there is a shortage of flour, till now more than 130 flour mills have been closed in Rawalpindi. Relief can be brought to the people by importing cheap wheat from the world market. He demanded from the government to allow the free transportation of wheat, flour and flour and remove all the obstacles standing in its way.