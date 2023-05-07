Summer related infections may hit population severely

Rawalpindi : Outbreaks of summer related infections including gastroenteritis, diarrhoea, dysentery, cholera, typhoid, hepatitis A & E etc., cannot be ruled out in the days to come mainly because of rise in temperature and poor sanitary conditions prevailing in various areas of the district, supply of contaminated or non-chlorinated water to residents and unhygienic foodstuff on sale in markets.

It is important that in summer, consumption of unhygienic food and unsafe drinking water play major role in spread of gastroenteritis and bacterial infections because bacteria grow faster in hot and humid environment. Health experts say that to avoid spread of summer related health threats, it is time to take effective prevention and control measures seriously both at community level as well as individual level.

At community level, WASA, cantonment boards’ administration and CDA in the federal capital and district health departments in the region should have to play a vital role to save people from summer season health hazards. Uninterrupted chlorination of water should be ensured at all main sources of water supply. Monitoring of water supplies must be intensified and frequent sampling of water for bacteriological examination should be ensured. Experts say that to avoid gastroenteritis outbreaks in the region, the concerned government authorities should collect samples of soda water from soda water factories on a regular basis and send those to laboratory for examination. Food samples should also be collected from vendors, hotels, restaurants and fast food outlets for quality assurance and in case of unfit food sample, strict action must be ensured against defaulters while strict measures should be taken to check the sale of rotten fruits, edibles, ice balls and open cut fruits such as water melons etc.

Another reason behind spread of summer related health threats is that majority of our population is unaware of the preventive measures needed to avoid these. Every year, the healthcare facilities in this region of the country bear an extraordinary burden of patients with gastro and like infections in summer, said a senior official serving at the allied hospitals in town. He added that contaminated foodstuff being served at a number of local hotels, restaurants and vendors causes incidences of gastroenteritis and like infections and if proper action is not taken in time, the population may face a severe outbreak of gastro in the coming days.

Without educating the public on how to avoid gastro and like infections, it is hardly possible to avoid outbreaks of summer related health threats, he said. At individual level, strict heat, water and food discipline must be adopted in order to avoid summer season health hazards. As far as water discipline is concerned, all drinking water needs to be made safe for drinking. This can be done either by boiling or chlorination of water with chlorine tablets or bleaching powder, he said. Experts say that the concerned authorities must take action to monitor the quality of ice being prepared at commercial level

and individuals should prepare ice at home from boiled or chlorinated water.