Startups and entrepreneurship scheme launched

Rawalpindi : Pakistan’s entrepreneurial culture has been flourishing over the years and the youth of the country is at the forefront of the development. Despite a lack of job opportunities, young entrepreneurs are taking advantage of the latest communication technologies to create innovative solutions for the problems around them.

The need for guidance and a platform to convert raw business ideas into profitable businesses has led to the establishment of various incubation centres across Pakistan. Entrepreneurship is a buzz word; it can be a highly rewarding experience or it can be a setback but one thing is confirming that it is a great learning experience. The ability of young entrepreneurs to brainstorm ideas, strategies that can result in development of innovative solutions for the problems around us is a catalyst for economic development but to achieve this, they need proper guidance and a platform to convert their raw business ideas into a profitable business, a spokesman of the Punjab Information Techn­ology Bo­­ard said.

Sensing this need and the potential, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) launched Pakistan’s first incubator (Plan9) back in August 2012 and now it has expanded its incubation programs all across Pakistan under the National Expansion Plan of NIC’s (NEPNIC). Backed and funded by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication of Federal Government. NEPNIC has also been engaged with ALL IT Boards and chambers of commerce to build and strengthen the startup ecosystem in the country and help networking of startups with the industry linkages

A total of 13 incubation centres are established across Pakistan that provide startups with resources and tools that help them prepare for future business problems. Since its inception, National Expansion Plan of NICs has received approximately 4,000 startup applications, incubated over 250 startups and has created approximately 1,000 jobs.

One such incubation centre is the NEPNIC Taxila, which is part of the National Expansion Plan of NIC’s (NEPNIC). The NEPNIC Taxila under the supervision of Noman Zubair Bhutta Senior Programme Manager PITB, Daniyal Ali Community Manager PITB, Aqeel Ahmed and Tayyab Satti who provide startups with resources and tools that help them prepare for future business problems.