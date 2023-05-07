Teachers’ killing in Kurram condemned

Islamabad: The Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) has strongly condemned the killing of teachers invigilating an examination in a school of Parachinar (Kurram tribal district).

President of the FGCTA Dr. Rahima Rehman denounced the attacks on teachers and described them as a highly atrocious act. She called for an immediate and thorough investigation into the killings and demanded justice for the victims. "All teachers of the federal capital extend their deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased teachers and extended heartfelt condolences to them," she said.