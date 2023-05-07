Teachers’ killing in Kurram condemned

Islamabad: The Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) has strongly condemned the killing of teachers invigilating an examination in a school of Parachinar (Kurram tribal district).
President of the FGCTA Dr. Rahima Rehman denounced the attacks on teachers and described them as a highly atrocious act. She called for an immediate and thorough investigation into the killings and demanded justice for the victims. "All teachers of the federal capital extend their deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased teachers and extended heartfelt condolences to them," she said.
Rawalpindi : Police have arrested the owner of a dog biting and injuring a ninth class student in Ganjamandi area,...
The mind boggling fact that many residents of tribal areas come to the bank with bags full of money, including dollars...
Islamabad : Indonesian Embassy has facilitated business visit by Modena, an Indonesian premium brand for home and...
Islamabad : The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board has deployed Park Rangers at entry points of the walking trails...
Islamabad : Pakistan Flour Mills Association Punjab Branch Chairman Asim Raza Ahmed has demanded of the government to...
Amid India’s irresponsible decision to hold G20 meetings in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir and...