‘Nurses have distinguished place in society’

LAHORE : The Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar has asserted that women associated with nursing always have a distinguished position in the society because this profession from its inception gives them practical and medical education to serve the suffering humanity from the core of the heart.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said this while talking to newly posted Principal Nursing College LGH Mrs Maimuna Sattar on Saturday. MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr Laila Shafiq, Nursing Instructors, Dr Abdul Aziz and others were also present on this occasion.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that the nursing college is like a clear path to reach that destination which indicates their goals. “This path should be taken by girls who have the spirit of selflessness and true sacrifice because they have to face many challenges while performing their duties in practical life and continue their journey to serve the suffering humanity despite adverse conditions," he said.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar informed her about the policy and measures being taken to maintain a patient-friendly environment in the hospital and said that her first and foremost priority is to maintain discipline in the College so that the students can attain their training in the best possible environment. He said that those who perform duties in the hospital along with education should also be facilitated properly and gives adequate space to do the needful.

Principal PGMI further said that in the medical field putting patients first by keeping their needs and priorities above the threshold is the first principle of the nursing profession. He added that in emergency situations, nurses and medical students should take care of their patients. He said that the mission of saving the lives of citizens is the primary goal and it cannot be compared to money.

Mrs Maimuna Sattar assured the Principal PGMI that she will try her best to fulfill the SOPs of the Institute and take all necessary steps to create an ideal environment for nursing students in the College where they can keep themselves mentally and physically fit.

She said that along with nursing education and training, patient-friendly behavior and record keeping will also be ensured so that the nursing community can better serve patients.