Adapting to modern training need of the hour: IG

LAHORE : Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Saturday visited Police Training College Chung Lahore and imparted guidelines to more than 2,000 female recruits in the college during his lecture about how to overcome field challenges.

IG Punjab reiterated that it is the need of the hour to adapt to modern training, information technology and applications for smart policing. He said that all the women trainee officers should help the oppressed and suppressing the oppressor as their first goal.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the women of our force are very intelligent, brave and creative, so all women officers should play a prominent role in crime prevention after completing their training. Dr Usman Anwar said that women personnel are a very important component of the police force, their training modules have been improved. He said that in the last 100 days, concrete steps were taken for the promotion, welfare and health of the Sipah. Now onward, state of the art housing project along with the health and welfare of the employees are being commenced.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that Welfare projects have provided modern medical facilities to police employees and their families, Dr. Usman Anwar said that there is a dire need to rectify the system and improve on-duty attitudes. IG Punjab said that women Officers and personnel in police force have equal opportunities for departmental promotion and career growth. IG Punjab also visited the Police Service Center established in the Training College and inquired about the working while talking to the women officers posted over there.

Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the paintings and calligraphy works of women in the training college gallery, IG Punjab also watched the sports activities of the trainee personnel including volleyball, football and cricket competitions and praised the players of the winning teams. He also announced appreciation certificates and cash prizes.

SP Academic Bushra Jameel also played cricket with the recruit women players. on this occasion Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chohan, Commandant Chung Training College Usman Akram Gondal, SP Admin and Security Tariq Aziz, SP Academic Bushra Jameel along with other senior officers were also present.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is taking revolutionary measures for the health welfare of police employees and IG Punjab has issued a special message in this regard.

In a video message issued to the force, IG Punjab said that the health welfare funds of police employees have been increased from 20 to 30 times. Similarly, at this time, huge more amount than in the past are being spent for health welfare of police officers and employees. IG Punjab said that they are spending more than 140 crore rupees on the welfare of the Sipah through the income from various projects.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that this year more than Rs200 crore will be obtained through better project investment and more funds will be spent for health welfare of police employees in the next year. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the welfare of police employees and their families, especially children, is our responsibility and concrete steps would be taken under comprehensive strategy.

He said that the income from police petrol pumps, lands and other resources has been increased manifold due to better management and investment and the excess income is being used for the welfare of the police force and their families. IG Punjab said that under the health welfare policy, all the constables and their families are being screened step by step. From the screening results, it has been found that 05 thousand employees are suffering from diseases which they did not know about. He said that these dangerous diseases were affecting heart, liver kidneys and other vital organs but now the department would treat all the employees suffering from these diseases before they become serious.

IG Punjab said that screening of employees' families and children will be started at the next stage. IG Punjab said that in return of these welfare measures , the department requires the entire force to the hand and arm of the oppressed and bring the oppressors, thieves, dacoits, drug dealers under the grip of the law. Dr. Usman Anwar directed to make Pakistan safer than before by ensuring easy delivery of justice to the people.

Furthermore, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar paid rich tribute to SSP Ashraf Marth Shaheed on his 26th martyrdom anniversary. IG Punjab said that brave and dutiful officers like SSP Ashraf Marth Shaheed are the real gems of Punjab Police. He said that SSP Ashraf Marth Shaheed achieved a distinguished position during service with his professional acumen.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police would never forget the sacrifices of brave martyrs like SSP Ashraf Marth Shaheed. SSP Ashraf Marth Shaheed was shot dead by unknown accused in the morning of 6 May 1997 in Gujranwala. After the martyrdom of SSP Ashraf Marth Shaheed, Gujranwala Police Lines were named after him. Punjab Police Gujranwala marked the 26th martyrdom anniversary of SSP Ashraf Marth Shaheed in a traditional manner and paid tribute to his services.