April the seventh wettest month in 63 years

LAHORE : National rainfall for the month of April 2023 was slightly above average (+12.5%) making the month as seventh wettest April during the past 63 years.

Data collected from the Met office showed that the wettest day of the month in the country was April 1 when Gujranwala (Punjab) recorded 65 mm rainfall, whereas Dir (KP) was the wettest place with monthly total rainfall of 191 mm.

The national mean monthly temperature of April 2023 for Pakistan was 24.28°C, being -0.26°C slightly cooler than average of 24.54°C. The data showed that daytime (maximum) temperature at country-level was 31.62°C, being -0.12°C slightly cooler than the country-average of 31.74°C while the nighttime (minimum) temperature was 16.98°C, being 0.18°C slightly warmer than the country’s average of 16.80°C.

The hottest day of the month was at Larkana (Sindh) when it recorded 44.0°C temperature on 14th April 2023, with Mithi being the warmest place with 39.4°C in mean monthly maximum temperature. The coldest temperature (-2.0°C) of the month was recorded at Kalam (KP) on 5th April 2023, which incidentally has also been the coolest place with 1.8°C in mean monthly minimum temperature.

During April 2023, Pakistan experienced four light to moderate and moderate to heavy rainfall events. April 2023 rainfall was 12.5% slightly above average for Pakistan as a whole.

Climatologically, the April rainfall contribution was of the order of 40.2% and only 7.6% to the Pre-Monsoon and annual rainfall, respectively. However, with +12.5% deviation, the April 2023 happened to be a slightly above-average rainy month for Pakistan with 25.30 mm area weighted rain against 22.50 mm average rainfall.

MET office data showed that on the regional scale, extreme above average rainfall occurred in Sindh (9.50/+205.2%) and ranked 7th wettest April during past 63 years, Punjab with 28.80 mm/+40.00%, the AJK with 101.20 mm/21.00% and Balochistan with 13.40 mm/+23.70% all recorded above average Rainfall. In contrast, the other regions GB with 22.80mm/-29.80% and KPK with 65.90mm/-10.80% both witnessed below-average rainfall.

The wettest day of the month in the country was 1st April when Gujranwala (Punjab) recorded 65.0 mm rainfall, whereas Dir (KP) was the wettest place with a monthly total rainfall of 191.0 mm. The other significant monthly-total rains were at Kalam 186.2 mm, Kakul 184.0 mm, Balakot 162.0 mm, Malam Jabba 161.0 mm, Garhi Dopatta 149.9 mm, Murree 140.0 mm, Rawalakot 135.8 mm, Muzaffarabad Airport 133.0 mm, Pattan 133.0 mm, Muzaffarabad City 123.0 mm, Saidu Sharif 110.0 mm, and Astore 97.4 mm. The stations Hunza, Shaheed Benzirabad and Pasni remained absolutely dry with no rain during the month. The Dalbandin was the only station recorded traces of rainfall during the month.

Met data further revealed that April 2023 was -0.26°C slightly cooler than average with national mean monthly being 24.28°C against the average 24.54°C. The situation on a regional scale was more or less similar as Balochistan witnessed 24.24°C (-0.46°C), KP 20.11°C (+0.05°C), Sindh 29.44°C (-0.19°C), AJK 16.94°C (+0.17 °C), Punjab 26.36°C (-0.32°C) and GB with 15.03°C (+0.20°C).

There were variances in temperature averages, with some exhibiting slightly warmer while other remained slightly cooler than average temperatures, said climate experts adding the variations in temperature and weather data was occurring due to the global phenomenon of the climate change.

Met office data further showed that April 2023 mean maximum (daytime) temperature of 31.62°C recorded at country-level being only -0.12°C slightly cooler than average of 31.74°C. The average night (minimum) temperature of 16.98°C was +0.18°C slightly Warmer than the country-average of 16.80°C during the month.

The mean temperature anomalies of April 2023 range in +1.22 to +3.39°C in the country, the data revealed adding the mean maximum temperature anomalies were -1.27 to +1.6°C in the country with being considerably higher in GB.

The hottest day of the month was at Larkana (Sindh) when it recorded 44.0°C temperature on 14th April, while, Mithi (Tharparker distt) proved to be the warmest place with 39.4°C average maximum temperature during the month. Kalam (KP) recorded the month’s coldest night temperature of -2.0°C on 5th April and incidentally has been the coolest place with 1.8°C average minimum temperature.

Meanwhile, for Saturday, the Met office stated that a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most plain parts of the country while rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) was expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded on Saturday at several cities including Malam Jabba, Dir, Saidu Sharif, Kalam, Takht Bhai, Drosh, Mirkhani, Pattan, Chitral, Balakot, Quetta, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Mithi, DG Khan, Multan, Kot Addu, Gupis, Astore and Skardu.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mohenjodaro and Padidan where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 35.5°C and minimum was 21.6°C.