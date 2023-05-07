LAHORE : Punjab University’s Dr Shafiq ur Rehman has been promoted as full professor at Department of Information Management.

Dr Shafiq has a PhD from France. He is a well-known trainer and researcher in the field of Library and Information Science and has contributed more than 100 papers in national and international journals. Dr Shafiq has 27 years of professional, teaching and administration experience at various universities and academic institutions across different countries including France, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia. He has been teaching at all levels (BS, Master, M.Phil and PhD) using relevant teaching methods and supervising the research theses from Master to PhD levels.