LAHORE : Punjab University’s Dr Shafiq ur Rehman has been promoted as full professor at Department of Information Management.
Dr Shafiq has a PhD from France. He is a well-known trainer and researcher in the field of Library and Information Science and has contributed more than 100 papers in national and international journals. Dr Shafiq has 27 years of professional, teaching and administration experience at various universities and academic institutions across different countries including France, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia. He has been teaching at all levels (BS, Master, M.Phil and PhD) using relevant teaching methods and supervising the research theses from Master to PhD levels.
LAHORE: Hardworking people achieve breathtakingfeats with their day and night work. It is sad to note people working...
LAHORE : On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, a Rescue-1122 team has reached River Neelum...
LAHORE : The Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar has asserted that women associated with...
LAHORE : Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Saturday visited Police Training College Chung Lahore and...
LAHORE : National rainfall for the month of April 2023 was slightly above average making the month as seventh wettest...
LAHORE : Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has urged female medical graduates to continue the...