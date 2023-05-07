Police held owner of dog for biting, injuring boy

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested the owner of a dog biting and injuring a ninth class student in Ganjamandi area, informed police spokesman on Saturday.
Muazzam was walking the dog without a chain, the accused had left the dog open, which bit his son and injured him, Ganjamandi police registered a case on the request of the victim’s father and arrested the dog’s owner Khurram.
SP Rawal Town said that the case will be investigated on merit and the arrested accused will be challaned by the court with concrete evidence and will be punished.
Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in cheque dishonour case. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.
LAHORE: Hardworking people achieve breathtakingfeats with their day and night work. It is sad to note people working...
LAHORE : On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, a Rescue-1122 team has reached River Neelum...
LAHORE : The Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar has asserted that women associated with...
LAHORE : Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Saturday visited Police Training College Chung Lahore and...
LAHORE : National rainfall for the month of April 2023 was slightly above average making the month as seventh wettest...
LAHORE : Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has urged female medical graduates to continue the...