JI holds anti-inflation protests today

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami will hold nationwide protest against rising inflation and rulers’ apathy towards masses on Sunday (today), taking out rallies in all major cities and towns.

In a statement by JI spokesman on Saturday said that rallies, being held on the directives of JI ameer Sirajul Haq will be participated by large number of workers and people. JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim will lead a rally held on Multan Road in Lahore and appealed that the people should ensure full participation in the protest for the realization of their rights.

He lamented that the myopic and self-centered policies of present and past rulers have pushed 20.3 million people to live in starvation, unemployment and depression. He said people have been made to stand for hours and die in the queues to get a bag of free flour.

He said the basic necessities of life are out of reach of people but rulers completely ignore that and remain subservient to the IMF demands of increasing prices of utilities and basic needs.