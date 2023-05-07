Central Model School to be made centre of excellence

LAHORE : Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi while chairing a meeting at the CM’s office here on Saturday approved making the Central Model School functional as a centre of excellence from August 15.

More than 2,100 talented students of Lahore government schools will be selected through an entrance test for the admission. Approval was granted to award Rs2,000 monthly scholarship to the selected students of every class in the centre of excellence central model school.

It was decided that top five students from every class will be awarded R10,000 monthly scholarship on the basis of their intelligence and abilities. In addition to this every day-scholar students will be given up Rs300 conveyance allowance daily while 300 students will be given free lodging and food facility.

Every student of the centre of excellence will also be provided with uniform, shoes, books, stationery, notebooks and school bags. State of the art canteen, a kitchen equipped with latest facilities, IT and science labs will also be established in the school.

It was apprised during the meeting that entrance test will be held between June 20 to June 25. A final merit will be displayed by the end of July or by the first week of August. The CM ordered completing the school construction, repair and rehabilitation work at the earliest.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his resolve to make centre of excellence Central Model School an exemplary educational institution at the government level. Information Minister Amir Mir, Education Minister Mansoor Qadir, Secretaries of School Education, Communication & Works, Law, Regulation, Commissioner Lahore division, CEO Education and Chairman Lahore Board attended the meeting while Additional Chief Secretary attended the meeting a via video link.

Meanwhile, on the directions of the CM, a Rescue 1122 special team reached River Neelum to search seven youth of Ichhra area feared drowned due to falling down a jeep into the river.

It has been informed that the Rescue team has set up a command post near the site of the accident to expedite search operation. The expert divers of Rescue 1122 launched the search operation in Nauseri Dam.