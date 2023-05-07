World leaders congratulate Charles, Camilla

PARIS: Leaders in the United States and Europe sent congratulations to Britain´s King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation on Saturday, while China called for “cooperation” and “peace”.

US President Joe Biden, whose country was represented at the lavish ceremony in London by First Lady Jill Biden, paid tribute to the “enduring friendship between the US and the UK”.

He tweeted that the countries´ relationship was “a source of strength for both our peoples” and that he was “proud” his wife could be there for the “historic occasion”.

In an interview aired Friday, he said he would meet Charles, 74, in July to talk in particular about environmental issues.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the UK to work for “a stable and mutually beneficial... relationship” with his country after recent strains in their relations.”China and Britain, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, should take a long-term and strategic view to jointly promote the historical trend of peace, development and win-win cooperation,” he said.

The head of the European Union´s executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, called the coronation “a testament to the enduring strength of the British monarchy”.

“A symbol of stability and continuity,” von der Leyen tweeted, alongside a picture of her at the pageant-filled ceremony in Westminster Abbey.