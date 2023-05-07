Anti-monarchists among protesters arrested at UK coronation

LONDON: UK police drew condemnation after arresting leading members of the anti-monarchy group Republic as they prepared to protest along the route of a procession for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.

Republic chief executive Graham Smith was among those detained near Trafalgar Square before the group had a chance to wave the signs declaring “Not my king”.

“They won´t tell us why they´ve arrested them or where they´re being held,” a Republic activist told AFP at the square.

The Met tweeted that four people were held “on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance”. “We seized lock-on devices,” it added.

But the detentions prompted immediate criticism from Human Rights Watch, which called the arrests “incredibly alarming”.

“This is something you would expect to see in Moscow, not London,” the rights organisation´s UK Director, Yasmine Ahmed, said in a statement.

Separately Saturday, at least 19 members of one such environmental campaign group, Just Stop Oil, were also arrested in central London, it said in a statement.