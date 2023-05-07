Air raids in Sudan capital hours before first direct talks

KHARTOUM: Air strikes battered Sudan’s capital on Saturday, as fighting entered a fourth week only hours before the warring parties are to meet in Saudi Arabia for their first direct talks.

Hundreds of people have been killed since the outbreak of the conflict on April 15 between Sudan´s de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who leads the regular army, and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The fighting has seen warplanes bomb targets in Khartoum and the rival generals´ forces engage in intense street battles in the city of five million inhabitants. Multiple truces have been reached, but none has been respected.

In a joint statement, the United States and Saudi Arabia said the army and RSF would hold direct discussions in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Saturday, describing them as “pre-negotiation talks”.

“Saudi Arabia and the United States urge both parties to take in consideration the interests of the Sudanese nation and its people and actively engage in the talks toward a ceasefire and end to the conflict,” they said.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan confirmed “the presence of representatives” from both sides, but there was no immediate indication that the talks had begun.

The army had earlier confirmed it had sent envoys to Saudi Arabia to discuss “details of the truce in the process of being extended” with its paramilitary foes. Daglo, commonly known as Hemeti, took to Twitter to welcome the talks and thank the US, Saudi Arabia and other international players for their efforts. The general, whose RSF descended from the Janjaweed militia accused of war crimes Sudan´s Darfur region, affirmed “the need to reach a civilian transitional government that... achieves the aspirations of our people”.

Both the army and the RSF have sought to present themselves as protectors of democratic values, despite staging a coup in 2021 that derailed the country´s transition to civilian rule.

On Saturday morning, witnesses said warplanes pounded various parts of the capital Khartoum, where telecommunications company MTN said all of its services had been interrupted. Both the army and the RSF on Saturday accused one another of opening fire on the Turkish ambassador´s car, but did not report any casualties.

Burhan had given his backing to a seven-day ceasefire announced by South Sudan on Wednesday, but early on Friday the RSF said it was extending by three days a previous truce brokered under US-Saudi mediation.

The US-Saudi statement noted the efforts of other countries and organisations behind this weekend´s talks, including Britain, the United Arab Emirates, the Arab League, the African Union and other groups.

Khalid Omer Yousif, a former minister, expressed hope the talks would lead to “a complete ceasefire that paves the way for a comprehensive political solution”.

At least 700 people have been killed and thousands injured in the fighting that has displaced hundreds of thousands either internally or across the border to neighbouring countries. Neighbouring South Sudan, which had negotiated the seven-day truce extension, said late Friday that its president, Salva Kiir, had spoken to the warring generals about “his concerns and those of the IGAD leaders” from the East African regional grouping.