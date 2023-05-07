Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

MOSCOW: A car explosion wounded pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin on Saturday and killed one other person, officials said. “Today at about 11:00 am (0800 GMT)... an explosive device detonated in an Audi Q7 car carrying Zakhar Prilepin,” said the Russian Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes.

Prilepin, one of Russia´s best-known novelists, is a nationalist and a vocal supporter of Moscow´s offensive in Ukraine, where he fought alongside pro-Russian separatists in 2014.

“The famous writer was injured and the person driving died,” the investigative committee said, launching an investigation for an alleged “terrorist act”.

Shortly after the blast, Russia´s foreign ministry said the United States was “primarily” to blame for an explosion that killed one person and wounded pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin.

“The responsibility for this terrorist act, and for others, does not lie only with Ukraine, but also with its Western minders, primarily the United States,” the ministry said. “The lack of condemnation by Washington after another terrorist act... is self-revealing,” the statement added. “The silence of the relevant international organisations is unacceptable.”