National Games torch relay begins

KARACHI: The 34th National Games 2023 torch relay ceremony was hosted by Iqra University (IU) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Saturday.

It commenced from Mazar-e-Quaid in the morning, after which the torch was lit traditionally. Later, the torch made its way to Iqra University’s main campus.

The chief guest of the ceremony was the Sindh Provincial Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani. Several dignitaries attended the event including the Karachi Administrator Dr Saif-ur-Rehman, HEC Director General Sports Javed Ali Memon, former Pakistan hockey captain Nasir Ali, Chairman Pakistan Karate Federation Muhammad Jahangir and Sindh Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri.

“Sports play a vital role for every healthy society,” said Ghani while addressing the ceremony.

“Sports will keep the youth away from all the negative activities and after playing at the national level, these participants will get the opportunity to showcase their talent on an international level,” he said, adding: “Pakistan currently has the largest percentage of young people ever recorded in history, hence, they should be provided with healthy activities.”

The HEC sports director general informed the audiences that the representative of Balochistan was also present at the tomb of Quaid. “Balochistan is in our heart. I would like to thank the chief secretary of Balochistan for supporting us. We will keep promoting the emerging talent of sports in Pakistan,” he said.

Around 800 athletes under HEC are going to participate in the National Games this year.

Dr Rehman said he wanted Karachi to host more such events as it will promote peace and harmony in the city.