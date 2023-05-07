Amir leads Pakistan U19s to big win

LAHORE: A five-wicket haul from Amir Hassan and half-centuries by Shahzaib Khan and Azan Awais led Pakistan Under-19s to a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh U19 in the first one-day at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

The second one-day of the five-match series will be played at the same venue on Monday (tomorrow).

Chasing a modest 166-run target, Pakistan U19s got off to a great start with the opening pair of Shahzaib Khan and Azan Awais providing a solid 148-run stand. Left-handed Shahzaib, who was named player of the match in the solitary four-day match held last week, got out after making 83 off 116 deliveries. His innings included seven fours and three sixes. Left-handed Azan returned undefeated on 69 off 99 balls, hitting six fours and a six as the touring side achieved the target in the 38th over.