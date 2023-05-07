PBF ExCo bans Ahmed, Mehmood, Ajmal

LAHORE: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) Executive Committee on Saturday imposed a two-year ban on Ahmed Ali, an Army coach, and Mahmood-ul-Hasan and Ajmal Pathan, boxers of PAF, for breaching the Code of Conduct during the 40th National Boxing Championship held in Karachi.
Meanwhile, in its ExCo meeting held here on Saturday the upcoming 34th National Games being held in Quetta and the conduct of boxing events in the biennial event were also discussed.
The committee reiterated that only registered boxers and officials would be allowed to participate in the National Games and emphasised the importance of adhering to the PBF Code of Conduct.
The PBF also requested all affiliates to ensure their boxers are registered to participate in the Games.
