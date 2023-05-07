Imam wins gold at National Shooting

KARACHI: Pakistan has got a new skeet star as Imam Haroon from Lahore, aged 18, won gold medal at the 30th National Shooting Championship in Jhelum on Saturday.

His qualification score was 122/125 and final score with a new national record was 55/60.

Navy's Abdul Sattar Satti claimed silver medal and Army's Naveed took bronze medal in the event.

In the team category of this event, Army won gold, Navy claimed silver, and Sindh took bronze medal.

It is worth adding here that this is the first time in last many years that the country's top shooter Usman Chand did not win gold in a national championship. He in fact could not win any medal this time.

Imam was sent to Kuwait for one-week training camp earlier this year. He won bronze medal at Ameer Kuwait Shooting Championship in February.

This improved performance from Imam might give him a chance to win Olympic quota in the near future.