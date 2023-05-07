Shaheens beat Zimbabwe A by 8 wickets

LAHORE: Pakistan Shaheens defeated Zimbabwe A by 8 wickets on Saturday as Mehran Mumtaz finished with figures of 11 wickets.

Pakistan Shaheens had a target of 106 runs to win which they achieved in the 19th over with the loss of two wickets. Captain Imran Butt scored an unbeaten half-century.

Left arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz was the hero of this match who took 6 wickets in the second innings. He dismissed 5 players by giving 47 runs in the first innings. Thus, he took 11 wickets for 157 runs in the match.

On the last day of the four-day match, the host team started their second innings on 157 runs with one out.

Opener Joy Lord Gumby scored 115 runs with the help of fifteen fours and was bowled by Mehran Mumtaz.

The Zimbabwe A team managed to score 401 runs in 104.4 overs in the second innings as a result of responsible batting by their lower order batsmen.

Brandon Mawata scored 41 runs and Faraz Akram got out for 48 runs. Tanaka Chiwanga scored 58 runs which included eight fours and two sixes.

Muhammad Ali and Mirhamza dismissed two players each.