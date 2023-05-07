Nooh will compete in National Games, says official

LAHORE: A senior official of WAPDA Sports Board on Saturday said that the country’s leading weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt’s matter will be resolved and he will feature in the 34th National Games slated to be held in Quetta from May 22-30.

“Nooh will definitely play. We will sort out his matter,” the official told ‘The News’.

“He is registered with the federation. He is a top player of Pakistan. How can the federation create any issue! We have sent his name to the federation for registration and we have not received anything from it in black and white whether they will play him in the National Games or not,” the official said.

“The actual issue is of Nooh’s father, what we have known, as he has been allegedly giving certain statements against the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWLF) and so this issues has been created but inshaAllah we will sort it out,” the official hoped.

A few days ago a PWLF official told ‘The News’ that it could not allow Nooh to feature in the National Games as he is registered with the interim committee.

However, Nooh’s father Ghulam Dastgir Butt told this correspondent a few days ago that they never indulged in any politics.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nooh's entry for the 19th Asian Games has also not been sent after he skipped the trials conducted by the PWLF.

Nooh is a big name in Pakistan's weightlifting, having won a gold in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.