Top three athletes to compete in National Games

LAHORE: Pakistan's three leading players have shown their availability for featuring in the 34th National Games slated to be held in Quetta from May 22-30.

These players are Japan-based Olympian judoka Shah Hussain, former Asian champion and the country's leading Canada-based karateka Saadi Abbas and Pakistan's wrestling guru and the world beach wrestling king Mohammad Inam.

Inam and Saadi belong to WAPDA while Shah Hussain is related to Army.

Tokyo-based Shah is not fully fit but he is confident to retain his titles in the biennial spectacle which Quetta is hosting after 18 years.

Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) has confirmed that Shah will arrive in Islamabad by May 20 before moving to Quetta the following day and will then return to Islamabad on May 27 before proceeding to his hometown Tokyo either on May 30 or 31.

“This is the schedule of Shah,” the PJF official told this correspondent.

This will be the second time that Shah will be featuring in the National Games after having claimed golds in both the -100kg and open weight categories in the 2019 National Games in Peshawar.

He has been lifting double golds in all national events since making his debut in the 2016 National Judo Championship.

His father Hussain Shah told ‘The News’ from Tokyo that Shah is scheduled to come to Pakistan for the National Games.

"Yes he is coming," Hussain told this correspondent. Hussain is settled in Tokyo and is imparting training to professional boxers.

Meanwhile, Saadi Abbas told ‘The News’ from Canada that he will be reaching Pakistan by May 15.

"Yes, I plan to come to Pakistan between May 10 and 15," Saadi told this correspondent.

"I plan to switch over my visit visa to a working visa as a coach or a player and in a few days I will get that and then I will be able to come to Pakistan easily. I will reserve the ticket when I get Canada work visa," said Saadi, also a two-time Commonwealth Championship gold medallist and US open champion.

Saadi made his National Games debut in 2007 edition in Karachi and since then he has lifted double golds in every National Games.

Meanwhile, premier wrestler Mohammad Inam is also ready to defend his title in the Games. This will be the fourth time that Inam will be featuring in the National Games after having made his debut in the spectacle way back in 2010 in Peshawar in which he snared gold. He then went on to win gold in the 2012 Games in Lahore and 2019 edition in Peshawar.

Inam has been sweeping national events titles since his debut in 2010. He plays in 86kg. So far he has claimed 14 golds in the National Championships, three golds in the National Games, three golds in National Under-20 and three golds in National Under-16 events.

Initially, Inam’s participation in the Games was doubtful as he had to leave for Hungary to attend an IOC coaching course in Budapest. But he could not move after he got visa quite late. Now he is ready to feature in the National Games.

“Yes I have been training here at the Punjab College and will feature in the National Games inshaAllah,” Inam told 'The News'.