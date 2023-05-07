Pakistan stood tall at key moments, says Henry

KARACHI: New Zealand pacer Matt Henry praised Babar Azam for his sublime century and labelled

Pakistan's ability to exert pressure at key moments was the difference between the two teams in a one-sided fourth ODI at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

“I think there were periods when we were good, but Pakistan stood tall at most intervals.

We bowled well in periods. But Pakistan batted well in the first ten overs as well as the back end of the innings that shifted the momentum in their favour," Henry told reporters.

"While chasing we kept well with the required rate and had wickets in hand. But Pakistan took wickets by exerting pressure at key moments," he added.

He praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam who scored a fluent century. “He is a world-class player and has been displaying some great performances for a long time now.

And becoming the quickest to 5000 runs is a great achievement. He played well today and inflicted pressure on us,” said Henry.

“We have learned and grown as chances have been given to new players. Unfortunately, the result didn’t go our way, but we will look to improve and put up a better show in the last game,” Henry said.