Committee meets on 9th to discuss PHF matters

ISLAMABAD: The four-member committee empowered by the Prime Minister, who is also Patron in Chief of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), to take stock of the last seven-year performance and evolve a roadmap for the federation’s elections, meets on May 9 to finalise its recommendations.

The committee which includes Shahnaz Sheikh, Islauddin Siddiqui, and Akhtar Rasool is headed by Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Shoaib Khoso.

One of the committee members confirmed to 'The News' that the meeting has been adjusted to ensure committee members’ appearance in the National Assembly Standing Committee scheduled on May 10.

“Earlier, the meeting was planned on May 8 but the dates were adjusted to ensure the committee members' participation in the NA Standing Committee meeting the next day. All members are expected to participate in both meetings,” he said.

The former Olympian, however, said their first duty was to complete the task given by the Prime Minister and that is to go through the last seven years' performance and to finalise a roadmap for the federation’s elections.

“Look these are critical times for Pakistan hockey and not only the Asian Games are around the corner, but the qualification for the Olympic Games is also at stake.

The present regime has already missed the last Olympics twice in a row. Pakistan that have won the Olympic gold medal thrice cannot afford to miss third Olympics in a row. We are already late. Our effort will be to finalise recommendations in May 9 meeting and to keep the NA committee in the picture as what we have done,” he maintained.

He told 'The News' that they would also keep PM appointed high-profile committee that includes IPC Minister Ehsan Mazari, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, and Ayaz Sadiq in the loop on the outcome of the May 9 meeting.