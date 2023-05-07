Pitch helped bowlers too: Usama

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leg spinner Usama Mir, who took four wickets in the fourth ODI against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium on Friday, said the pitch was helpful to bowlers too.

"The wicket was helpful. In some moments I tried to contain the Kiwi batters but went for the wickets too and dismissed Chapman too," Usama told reporters. "I try to bowl tight lines and in the right areas. Due to my height I get the bounce. I bowl leg spins because of natural drift, but I also try to bowl googly and flipper," Usama revealed.

Pakistan's plans for this year's World Cup where conditions will be similar, Usama revealed: "With the event being in similar conditions, we are testing and experimenting to find the right combination. We have the match winners. We have been scoring 300 plus with the bat and have been defending the scores too."

After winning the fourth ODI match against New Zealand, Pakistan has secured No. 1 Spot in ICC Men’s Team Rankings after a their victory against New Zealand in the fourth game of their five-match ODI series on Friday. Pakistan are followed by Australia, India, England and New Zealand at second, third, fourth and fifth positions, respectively.