Projects launched to make Sindh self-reliant: Sharjeel

Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the provincial government has been working on projects aimed at making the province self-reliant.

He said this while speaking to a delegation of the Foreign Media Journalists Association, which called on him here on Saturday. The delegation included journalists working for foreign media outlets and was led by its president, Ashraf Khan.

Memon said the provincial government had started working on a project to reconstruct 2.2 million houses damaged in the floods of last year.

He said the government had commenced an inexpensive, comfortable and good transport service to provide relief to the people of the province. He said a safe and ideal pink bus service had also been started for women passengers, and the government was making all-out efforts for the provision of best services to the people.

The government had worked well in health, energy, education, agriculture, infrastructure and other sectors, Memon said, adding that the SIUT, Gambat Institute, NICVD, cyber-knife institute and other health-related centres were performing well.

He said unprecedented laws had been adopted to empower women in the province, and necessary steps were also being taken for the rights of the woman and children.

The information minister said that the Thar coal project of the provincial government in the field of energy was a significant achievement. He directed the officers of the information department to fully facilitate the journalist community in the discharge of their professional responsibilities.

On the occasion, Information Secretary Nadeemur Rehman Memon, Director Administration Yousuf Kaboro, Director Press Information Hasan Asghar Naqvi, Director Advertisement Imtiaz Joyo, Director Planning and Development Fida Hussain Baladi, Deputy Director Sarang Latif Chandio and other officers were present.

Recently, Memon also reiterated the Sindh government commitment to the free media. In his message on World Press Freedom Day 2023 commemorated on Wednesday, he said free press was an important pillar of democratic societies, and there was no concept of progress where there was no room for bearing and tolerating the truth. He said no society could develop without free press and the PPP was the only party in the country that had struggled for the press freedom. The PPP and journalists had always remained together for the strengthening of democracy in the country, he said.