IGP halts transfer of three SHOs till LG by-polls

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday ordered holding the transfers of three station house officers from the East Range till the conduct of local government by-polls in Karachi on Sunday.

The SHOs of the Tipu Sultan, CDGK and Zaman Town police stations were transferred over their failure to control crime, but as a ban has been imposed on transfers and postings till the conduct of the local government by-polls and the provincial election commissioner has requested and imposed a ban in this regard.

Officials said IGP Memon had directed the East Range DIG to hold the transfer orders of the SHOs till the by-elections being conducted on Sunday.

The election commissioner has written a letter to the IGP. The letter reads, “… refer to office order dated May 03, 2023 received from Deputy Inspector General of Police, East Zone, Karachi, wherein, Muhammad Ashraf Awan, SHO, Tipu Sultan Operation SSP East, District East, and Hikmatullah, SHO CDGK, Operation SSP East, District East, have been transferred to District SSP Korangi, and also the District Election Commissioner, Korangi letter dated 5th May, 2023 regarding transfer of Iftikhar Arain SHO Zaman Town.

“It is to inform that the Election Commission of Pakistan has imposed a ban on transfers and postings during the conduct of LG by-election, 2023, vide a notification dated 17th March, 2023, and is scheduled on May 7, 2023.”

The letter says that in view of above, it is therefore requested that the transfer notifications of the aforementioned officers may be withdrawn or kept in abeyance till the completion of the by-elections.

Meanwhile, IGP Memon also held a review meeting and sought security details of the elections taking place on Sunday.

He was informed that around 2,750 police personnel would be deployed at 302 polling stations, 476 personnel would join the Quick Response Force, while 1,900 police personnel would be on alert as reserve police.

Moreover, 271 police personnel will be deployed at Election Commission offices and 6,707 cops will be on election duty across the city.

The meeting was told that 168 most sensitive and 134 polling stations have been declared sensitive across the city and the elections will be held in 172 buildings.