SHC suspends SCBA executive committee resolution that restrained its president from working

The Sindh High Court on Saturday suspended till further orders the resolution adopted by the majority of the Supreme Court Bar Association’s executive committee members for the suspension of the SCBA president and other office-bearers’ membership.

The interim order came on a lawsuit filed by SCBA President Abid S. Zuberi and others, who assailed the resolution adopted by a meeting of the SCBA’s executive committee to suspend their membership and restrain them from working.

The plaintiffs’ counsel submitted that the resolution was mala fide and politically motivated, as the membership of the defendants as members of the executive committee of the SCBA had been suspended by the association’s competent authority and the order was not challenged by the defendants despite being fully aware of it and the same had been mentioned by them in the impugned resolution.

They said the defendant members of the executive committee were not competent to call the video link meeting during the suspension of their membership and pass the impugned resolution.

They submitted that the resolution could not be termed an alleged online meeting resolution wherein the same was passed in a meeting that was not called or held in accordance with rules 16,18 and 19 of the SCBA Rules 1980, which states that the meeting of the committee to be presided by the president and secretary or in absence the additional secretary shall record the proceedings of the meeting and minutes so recorded shall be countersigned by the president.

They said that the impugned resolution was not only totally mala fide, without jurisdiction and illegal but was also an attack on the independence and the sovereignty of the SCBA. They submitted that mandate of the Supreme Court advocates who exercised their rights by electing the president and other members of the executive committee cannot be defeated by such illegal and arbitrary interference by the defendants who have attempted to take over the offices of the president, secretary, additional secretary and other office-bearers.

They further said the resolution is blatantly illegal and coram non judice as defendants have no legal authority whatsoever to suspend the membership of the other members of the executive committee, which include the president, vice presidents, secretary, additional secretary who possess executive powers under the SCBA Rules 1989 and hold positions that are superior to the positions held by the defendants.

The court was requested to declare that the backdated resolution as illegal and restrain the defendants from interfering in the functions, duties and responsibilities of the president and other executive members of the SCBA and also stop them from convening any meeting or issuing any press release/statement or issuing any resolution(s) as they have no authority to do so.

A single bench, headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar, after the preliminary hearing of the lawsuit, issued notices to the SCBA’s executive committee members who convened the meeting and passed the impugned resolution, and called their replies. The court in the meantime ordered that operation of the resolution remain suspended till the next date of hearing.

PBC order

The SHC suspended the operation of the Pakistan Bar Council’s (PBC) order with regard to the Supreme Court Bar Association’s (SCBA) affairs until further orders.

The interim order came on the Supreme Court Bar Association’s (SCBA) lawsuit, in which its President Abid S Zuberi challenged the PBC executive committee’s order of entertaining the application of an SCBA office-bearer and issuing notices to SCBA staff members.

The plaintiff’s counsel said the PBC executive committee had issued show-cause notices to SCBA employees to appear before the PBC secretary on a complaint filed by the SCBA finance secretary against the SCBA president and other office-bearers.

He said the complaint was filed against them because they refused to comply with the direction issued by majority of the SCBA executive committee with regard to the suspension of the president and other office-bearers.

He added that the impugned order was coram non judice (not before a judge), as the PBC had no authority or jurisdiction to interfere in the affairs and management of the SCBA, or call into question or monitor the conduct of its office-bearers, including its president, or the decisions taken by them. He also said that the Legal Practitioners & Bar Councils Act’s preamble clearly states that the same was enacted to re-enact the law relating to legal practitioners and bar councils.

He added that all the bar councils, including the PBC, have authority and jurisdiction under the law only in relation to the enrolment and conduct of advocates and matters pertaining to bar councils, and not matters pertaining to any bar associations, including the SCBA, and their office-bearers.

A single bench headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar issued notices to the PBC, the SCBA finance secretary and the PBC executive committee chairman, called for their replies. The court ordered that the impugned order of the PBC with regard to calling the staff members of the SCBA would remain suspended until the next date of hearing.