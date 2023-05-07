No evidence of local transmission of mpox in Pakistan as four samples sent to DUHS

Four more samples of suspected mpox patients were dispatched to the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Karachi for the confirmation of the infectious disease, officials from the Sindh health department and Border Health Services Department said on Saturday.

“We have isolated four more patients from different flights that landed at Jinnah International Airport Karachi today and sent their samples for the analysis to the DUHS Karachi,” a health department official told The News.

Pakistan has reported three cases of mpox (monkeypox), two in Islamabad and one in Karachi, since a national alert has been declared at airports and other entry points over the viral infection last month.

DUHS officials said they had so far tested 15 suspected samples of mpox from the provincial health department and Border Health Services Department, of which only one tested positive. They said they were awaiting results for the four more samples. They said two suspected cases of mpox turned out to be negative in the analysis carried out at their lab, and the suspected patients — a nine-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy — had arrived at the Karachi airport from Jeddah a day earlier.

According to DUHS officials, there is no evidence of localised transmission. They said mpox cases in Pakistan, suspected or otherwise, were generally originating from Saudi Arabia because people from around the world, including parts of central and west Africa where the disease had been re-emerging in recent years, arrived for religious pilgrimage, increasing risk for infection.

Mpox, they say, has a low mortality risk and more than 90 per cent of survivors have no complications. However, the viral infection is highly contagious and can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact.