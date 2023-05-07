Two toddler sisters rescued as three ‘abductors’ arrested

Police on Saturday rescued two toddler sisters who had gone missing from Sea View on April 24, and arrested three people, including two women, for their alleged involvement in the children’s abduction.

An FIR had been registered at the Darakhshan police station over the kidnapping. Three-year-old Anabia and two-year-old Bushra had gone missing from Sea View, where they were picnicking with their family on the third day of Eidul Fitr.

Police traced one of the girls to Hijrat Colony and the other to Mehran Town in Korangi. They carried out raids to rescue the sisters and also arrested three suspects: Nadia, Gulshan Bibi and Saeedul Haq. Police said the arrested women are sisters, while Haq, who is a blind person, is Gulshan Bibi’s husband. Officials said the rescued girls have been reunited with their parents.

Teenage boy drowns

A teenage boy drowned in a water-filled pit at an under-construction underpass near Gulistan-e-Jauhar Chowrangi, while his older brother was saved in a semi-conscious state on Saturday.

According to police, the two brothers from Hussain Hazara Goth were bathing in a water pit when 15-year-old Tanveer lost his life by drowning, while his elder brother Umeer, 30, was rescued in a semi-conscious state. The body of the deceased was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Sharae Faisal SHO Ghulam Murtaza reported that the brothers were bathing in the water-filled ditch, and the police were gathering further information regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, a minor boy fell into an open manhole, sparking immediate action from local residents. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Aziz Bhatti police station, and upon receiving reports, rescue and police authorities were promptly informed. The victim was identified as seven-year-old Abhiyan, son of Atif.