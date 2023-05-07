JI warns against rigging in LG by-elections as PPP certain of maintaining winning streak

The Karachi chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, has appealed to the residents of 11 union committees (UCs) of the city where by-polls are being held today (Sunday) to vote for his party, stating that the election of the next mayor of Karachi was dependent on the by-polls.

He asked the people to support the JI in the same overwhelming manner in which they did in the local government polls on January 15 this year.

The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the Karachi JI headquarters, on Saturday.

He reiterated his demand for static deployment of the army and Sindh Rangers personnel at the polling stations in order to ensure transparent and peaceful balloting.

He also asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to install close circuit cameras at the polling stations to protect the credibility of the polls.

Alleging that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s government in Sindh had planned rigging, Rehman quoted some reports as saying that the presiding officers in district West had already been directed to cast bogus polls in favour of the ruling party before the commencement of the polling process.

Similarly, he said, the state machinery was being mobilised against political opponents of the ruling party in Ittehad Town and other areas in the city.

A large number of transfer and postings were ordered to manipulate the results, the JI leader said.

He made it clear that the party would not accept any attack on the mandate of the people of Karachi. He announced that JI teams would offer strong resistance if the PPP government opted to manipulate the electoral process or the results.

He warned that the PPP government would be held responsible for any untoward situation emerging in the aftermath of resistance against any rigging attempt.

Demanding the deployment of the army and Rangers, Rehman asked the relevant authorities to keep the already politicised police away from the polling stations.

He said the ECP should answer about the change of the polling staff in District Central.

The JI leader said the ECP would be exposed if it acted like a B-team of the ruling PPP.

The JI believed in peace and harmony and did not want unrest or clash, he said. He, however, added that no one should interpret the party’s desire for peace as its weakness.

Ghani is optimistic

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani has expressed firm optimism that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will retain its position as the largest political party in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) following the by-elections being held in 11 union committees (UCs) of the city today (Sunday).

Ghani, who is also the Karachi president of the PPP, expressed his hope on Saturday while speaking at a press conference at the committee room of the Sindh Assembly.

He predicted that the candidates of the PPP would win the by-elections in the 11 UCs of the city with an overwhelming majority.

After winning the by-elections, the PPP would once again emerge as the single largest party in the city as had earlier happened following the January 15 local government elections in Karachi, he said.

He informed the media that not a single complaint had been received from anywhere about the misuse of the official authority or administrative machinery during the campaign for the by-polls in Karachi.

The PPP had run the election campaign for the by-polls in accordance with the code of ethics of the Election Commission of Pakistan notified for the purpose, the labour minister maintained.

Ghani said the PPP had a sizeable vote bank in every UC of Karachi where the by-elections would be held and even if they lost some UCs, they would still secure a promising number of votes.

He also greeted Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for emphatically presenting the Kashmir issue before Indian officials during his recent visit to India.

Bilawal presented the Pakistani standpoint on the issue before other nations with strong arguments, Ghani remarked, adding that the Indian minister of external affairs resorted to undiplomatic conduct after Bilawal strongly presented Pakistan’s stance in the neighbouring country.

He went on to say that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) viewpoint on Bilawal’s visit to India was similar to that of Indian parties Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ghani alleged that statements issued by the PTI on Bilawal’s visit had met the expectations of its Indian donors.

He added that PTI Chairman Imran Khan through his activists had assured the Indian lobbyists of his party that he was to loyal to them.

The PPP leader recalled that the general elections held in the country in 2018 had been rigged as the establishment had helped Imran come into power.

Former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa had also publicly conceded that he had supported Khan during his rule, Ghani stated.

He said it was a positive development that the military had started admitting its mistakes while it was also making efforts to stay neutral in the political affairs in the country. However, judges of the apex judiciary never accepted their mistakes, he added.

The labour minister demanded that former chief justices of the country be held accountable for their autocratic conduct in order to ensure that the future top judges did not act in the same manner.

He said the judges involved in the judicial murder of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto should also face trial and punishment for their wrong judgment.

He demanded that a former chief justice who had ordered the demolition of the Nasla Tower also face accountability.

Responding to a question, Ghani said a political crisis had emerged in the country following orders of the Supreme Court for an early conduct of the Punjab Assembly polls.